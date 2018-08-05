  • CBS4On Air

Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A weather system crossing the central Rockies will make for an unsettled start to the first full week of August.

It will also be cooler than it has been for many of us.

state day 0 spc outlook1 Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Stormy Beginning To New Week

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are possible both today and tomorrow with some locally heavy rain with the stronger storms.

A few could even turn severe along and east of Interstate 25 during the afternoon and evening.

If that happens we’d be mostly worried about damaging wind and large hail.

A slow warming and drying trend looks like it will settle into the state as we round out the work week ahead.

5day Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Stormy Beginning To New Week

drought monitor Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Stormy Beginning To New Week

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

