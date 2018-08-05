DENVER (CBS4) – A new school year is right around the corner, and hundreds of children are ready for class thanks to a nonprofit determined to help them succeed.

The Only the Strong Foundation loaded up 230 backpacks full of school supplies for at risk kids on Saturday.

The foundation is led by Marcus Jackson, a former football player who is a quadriplegic.

Denver firefighters also showed up to help out and let the kids board one of their trucks.

It was all capped off with a burger cookout which fed more than 500 people.

