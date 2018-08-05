  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – A new school year is right around the corner, and hundreds of children are ready for class thanks to a nonprofit determined to help them succeed.

only the strong school supplies drive 3 Hundreds Of Students Outfitted With Much Needed School Supplies

The Only the Strong Foundation loaded up 230 backpacks full of school supplies for at risk kids on Saturday.

only the strong school supplies drive 2 Hundreds Of Students Outfitted With Much Needed School Supplies

The foundation is led by Marcus Jackson, a former football player who is a quadriplegic.

Denver firefighters also showed up to help out and let the kids board one of their trucks.

only the strong school supplies drive 1 Hundreds Of Students Outfitted With Much Needed School Supplies

It was all capped off with a burger cookout which fed more than 500 people.

