FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4) – A motorcyclist who lost control of his bike triggered a fiery crash which killed him. It happened Friday night in Fountain.

Troopers say the rider was in the left southbound lane a few miles south of Fountain when he drove off the road and hit a guardrail. The rider and the bike then ricocheted back on the road and hit another motorcycle.

The first rider then crossed into the right lane and was hit by an oncoming vehicle. The rider was thrown from the motorcycle, while the bike stayed upright on its wheels and continued down the interstate. It was hit by an SUV and dragged a short distance before both vehicles caught fire.

Investigators say the first motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, but the second one was wearing a helmet.

The people in the other vehicles involved got out in time and were not hurt. Investigators have not said what caused the motorcyclist to travel off the road in the first place, nor have they identified him.