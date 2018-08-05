COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A handful of Denver police officers visited an injured officer in Colorado Springs. Officer Cem Duzel is in critical condition he was shot early Thursday morning in an ambush and is still in critical condition.

He was listed as stable on Saturday.

DPD officers were in the area participating in the Police and Fire Games and decided to visit Duzell at Memorial North Hospital. The group also gave Duzell a gold medal from the games.

If you are interested in making a donation to help Officer Duzel and his family during this difficult time, you can call 719-634-0058. You can also mail donations to the Colorado Springs at 516 N. Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.