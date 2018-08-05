  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cem Duzel, Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Police, Denver Police, El Paso County, Officer-Involved Shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A handful of Denver police officers visited an injured officer in Colorado Springs. Officer Cem Duzel is in critical condition he was shot early Thursday morning in an ambush and is still in critical condition.

officer cem duzel cspd Denver Police Visit Officer Cem Duzell In Hospital

Officer Cem Duzel (Colorado Springs Police Department)

He was listed as stable on Saturday.

dpd officers visit officer duzel from cspd fb Denver Police Visit Officer Cem Duzell In Hospital

(credit: Colorado Springs Police)

DPD officers were in the area participating in the Police and Fire Games and decided to visit Duzell at Memorial North Hospital. The group also gave Duzell a gold medal from the games.

If you are interested in making a donation to help Officer Duzel and his family during this difficult time, you can call 719-634-0058. You can also mail donations to the Colorado Springs at 516 N. Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s