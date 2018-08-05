  • CBS4On Air

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Friends of the Bigelow family came together on Sunday to participate in a 5k walk/run fundraiser.

westminster shooting thursday frame 75358 Community Laces Up For 5k Walk/Run To Help Bigelow Family

(credit: CBS)

The family was targeted in a suspected road rage shooting in June. Vaughn Bigelow Jr., 13, was killed. His mother and brother and another man were wounded in the shooting outside a dentist’s office.

bigelow family fundraisers 10pkg transfer frame 149 Community Laces Up For 5k Walk/Run To Help Bigelow Family

(credit: Bigelow family)

The community has rallied for the family in the subsequent weeks with a blood drive and now a 5k walk/run and a silent auction. All funds raised will go straight to the family.

bigelow family fundraisers 10pkg transfer frame 1798 Community Laces Up For 5k Walk/Run To Help Bigelow Family

(credit: Bigelow Strong website)

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

“If you ever needed anything, a phone call, a text ‘Hey, I’m in a jam,’ they would be the first to respond back and we as a team and as community we want to be those people for them,” said Ashley Wilkinson, a friend of the family.

The 5k started at 8 a.m. at the Lifetime Fitness near 144th Avenue and Interstate 25.

LINK: Bigelow Strong Fundraisers

