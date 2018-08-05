  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AM100th PGA Championship Preview
    12:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amalia, Compound Raided, Lucas Morten, New Mexico, Siraj Wahhaj, Taos, Taos County Sheriff
Lucas Morten (left) and Siraj Wahhaj (right) (credit: CBS)

TAOS, N.M. (CBS4) – Eleven children were rescued from a makeshift compound in Amalia, New Mexico — about an hour south of Taos. Authorities say it was almost completely off the grid.

makeshift compound 1 taos county sheriff e1533487888493 11 Children, 3 Women Found In Filthy Compound; 2 Men Arrested

(credit: Taos County Sheriff’s Office)

When the sheriff’s office first heard about it, they began surveillance efforts. They later identified two men who appeared to be in living at the compound.

makeshift compound 3 taos county sheriff 11 Children, 3 Women Found In Filthy Compound; 2 Men Arrested

(credit: Taos County Sheriff’s Office)

They then served a search warrant and saw what is described as a filthy area surrounded by tires and barricaded by walls.

makeshift compound 2 taos county sheriff 11 Children, 3 Women Found In Filthy Compound; 2 Men Arrested

(credit: Taos County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators then found the 11 children and three women inside. One of the women was pregnant. Investigators believe the women are the mothers of the children. The children’s ages ranged from 1 to 15 years old.

The women were detained for questioning, but were later reunited with their children. Both the children and women are now in the custody of child protective services.

makeshift compound 4 taos county sheriff 11 Children, 3 Women Found In Filthy Compound; 2 Men Arrested

Siraj Wahhaj (credit: Taos County Sheriff’s Office)

One of the men was identified as 39-year-old Siraj Wahhaj. The man was wanted out of Clayton County, Georgia for allegedly abducting his 3-year-old son. That child was not among the children found.

makeshift compound 5 taos county sheriff 11 Children, 3 Women Found In Filthy Compound; 2 Men Arrested

Lucas Morten (credit: Taos County Sheriff’s Office)

The second man was identified as Lucas Morten who investigators believe to be the primary person living at the compound. Morten faces charges of harboring a fugitive.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s