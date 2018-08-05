  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AM100th PGA Championship Preview
    12:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver, Denver Department of Excise and Licenses, Denver District Attorney's Office, Local TV, Marijuana In Colorado, Pot Dispensary Raid, Sweet Leaf, Undercover Sting Operation

By Melissa Garcia

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – Charges are dismissed for 18 Sweet Leaf dispensary employees who allegedly oversold marijuana to customers.

sweet leaf raids 5pkg transfer frame 49 Charges Dropped Against Budtenders Accused Of Overselling Marijuana

(credit: CBS)

The employees’ arrests were the results of an undercover police sting in December of 2017. The city shut down eight of the company’s pot shops, accused of endangering public safety.

sweet leaf charges 10pkg transfer frame 545 Charges Dropped Against Budtenders Accused Of Overselling Marijuana

Deann Miller (credit: CBS)

Deann Miller was one of the budtenders who officers arrested. On Friday, the Denver District Attorney’s Office dropped charges against her and 17 of her former colleagues.

“My attorney called me. That was a happy day,” Miller told CBS4’s Melissa Garcia.

The mother of three says her arrest and loss of a job put her out of work for four months.

img 0095 Charges Dropped Against Budtenders Accused Of Overselling Marijuana

(credit: CBS)

“It was horrible. It was so unexpected,” Miller said.

In a year-long undercover investigation, Denver police officers accused the pot shop and seven other Sweet Leaf dispensaries of selling more than 10 times what’s allowed under state law. “Looping,” alleges that the same buyer returns multiple times in a row to buy more marijuana than permitted in Colorado statute.

sweet leaf charges 10pkg transfer frame 211 Charges Dropped Against Budtenders Accused Of Overselling Marijuana

CBS4’s Melissa Garcia interviews Deann Miller. (credit: CBS)

Miller said she was unaware of any wrongdoing.

“If I was doing something wrong, I feel like somebody should have told me. I still don’t feel like I did anything wrong,” Miller said.

Prior to the dismissal, she had been set to stand trial on Monday facing charges of felony drug distribution and misdemeanor possession.

“I’m so happy to be able to just move on with my life. Because I felt like what they were threatening me with was my job,” Miller said.

sweet leaf raids 10pkg transfer frame 670 Charges Dropped Against Budtenders Accused Of Overselling Marijuana

Sweet Leaf marijuana dispensary (credit: CBS)

According to the Denver DA’s Office, charges against the last of the arrested employees have been dismissed, with some of them agreeing to community service and charity payments.

In a statement, Ken Lane, spokesperson for the Denver District Attorney’s office said:

While the budtenders were the point of sale in the distribution and possession of illegal amounts of marijuana, the larger scheme involving Sweet Leaf remains under investigation, and is being considered by the Denver grand jury.  Since December 2017 we have learned more about the overall enterprise and scheme, and what roles various individuals played in the overall enterprise.  We anticipate that this investigation will result in further criminal legal action.

Rob Corry, Miller’s attorney, said that in 2017, Colorado law limited sales to one ounce per day, a limit that has since changed to no more than one ounce per transaction.

Melissa Garcia has been reporting for CBS4 News since March 2014. Find her bio here, follow her on Twitter @MelissaGarciaTV, or send your story idea to mkgarcia@cbs.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s