By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4) – With a day off coming on Monday the Broncos are expected to have a scrimmage-type practice on Sunday.

OL Ron Leary and DL Adam Gotsis are not practicing. Neither is CB Marcos Rios. Max Garcia filled in for Ron Leary on the offensive line.

Vance Joseph says Gotsis and Leary were held out for precautionary reasons. #4Broncos pic.twitter.com/Uk4tCYwC3r — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) August 5, 2018

PHOTO GALLERY: 2018 Broncos Training Camp: Day 8

Case Keenum threw an early interception during the first 7-on-7 period. Justin Simmons came up with the theft.

The crowds have been progressively bigger as training camp has progressed. The berm overlooking the practice field was crowded yet again on Sunday morning.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.