ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Caviar nachos. That’s apparently one of the more popular menu items in one of Aspen’s newest restaurants, 7908 Aspen.

The restaurant sits on the Hyman Avenue Mall and offers Aspen Nachos served with Calvisius Siberian Royal for $90 or Imperial Osetra for those who want to indulge for $120.

The Aspen Daily News reports the idea came from both the owner, Roger Wilson, and the executive chef, Craig Walker.

“Considering Aspen and its clientele, we wanted to incorporate caviar with nachos. We wanted to have a fun and playful twist on that and offer a great product,” Walker told the publication.

He went on to say they’ve served about 45 dishes since the restaurant opened in late July. Wilson says he expects it to gain popularity in the winter as tourists visit from Russia.

LINK: 7908 Aspen