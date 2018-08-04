GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Some residents in Greenwood Village were evacuated from their homes on Saturday morning because police were negotiating with an armed suspect.

Investigators say it started at around 9:30 a.m. when they received a call about a two suspicious males seen rummaging through a vehicle in a Home Depot parking lot.

Officers responded, and the suspect then took off running. Officers chased them. It was later learned the vehicle involved was stolen out of Parker.

Officers caught up to one of the suspects, later identified as 28-year-old Matthew Trujillo, on Dayton Street. Investigators say Trujillo pulled out a gun and pointed it to his own head.

After about two hours of negotiations, police took Trujillo into custody after he received medical attention at the scene. Trujillo is from Castle Rock.

The second suspect has not been caught or identified.