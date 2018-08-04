By Michael Abeyta

DENVER (CBS4) – It seems like lately not a day goes by when Coloradans aren’t exercising their First Amendment rights at the state capitol. On Saturday, there were two groups ready to share their point of view.

First on the scene were people who showed up to use their First Amendment rights to express their support for the Second Amendment. Kevin Young was one of those people.

“No law should supersede our Constitution and take away people’s rights,” Young.

While they made their position heard on the side of Lincoln Street, another rally was being held on the steps.

This one was to call for more gun control. Tay Anderson says they were there to make sure people are safe from mass shootings.

“We don’t want to be here after another school shooting talking about ‘never again,'” he said.

Underneath all of the signs and usual political accoutrement were people who not only wanted to be heard, but also hear what the other side had to say.

“We all have different sides, but we all need to listen to one another,” Anderson said. “We had a civil conversation, and that’s something that we really don’t see all the time is having those civil dialogues and being able to sit down and talk.”

“There’s a reason you have two ears and only one mouth. Try listening,” Young said.

They were hoping to set an example for the people who work inside the State Capitol Building.

“Change can’t happen on one side of the aisle. People have been put under their party, and it should be people over party,” Anderson said.

“Make sure that when you are making laws that they represent all of the people of your state, all of the people of your area.” Young said.

“I think right now that’s what all of our elected officials have been lacking,” Anderson said.

