MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board say the pilot who crashed on Tuesday hit power lines.

They also say the pilot, a 59-year-old man, first crashed into the canyon and then ended up in the Colorado River in Mesa County.

Rafters passing by saw the wreckage and helped save the man and brought him to emergency responders.

The pilot was flying his experimental plane from Wisconsin to California when he went down, investigators say.