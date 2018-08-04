  • CBS4On Air

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The first weekend of August will be pretty typical for this time of year with dry, cool mornings and hot afternoons.

There will be a 20-30% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon.

Most of the thunderstorms will stay below severe limits but there is a marginal risk to see one or two become severe on the northeast plains.

Should that happen large hail would be the primary threat.

state day 0 spc outlook Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Hot Weekend With Scattered Storms

We’ll continue to see a lot of haze in the air due to smoke from all the western wildfires.

A cool front to the north of Colorado will knock our temperatures back a few degrees to start the new week.

5day Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Hot Weekend With Scattered Storms

drought monitor Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Hot Weekend With Scattered Storms

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

