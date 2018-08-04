By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The first weekend of August will be pretty typical for this time of year with dry, cool mornings and hot afternoons.

There will be a 20-30% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon.

Most of the thunderstorms will stay below severe limits but there is a marginal risk to see one or two become severe on the northeast plains.

Should that happen large hail would be the primary threat.

We’ll continue to see a lot of haze in the air due to smoke from all the western wildfires.

A cool front to the north of Colorado will knock our temperatures back a few degrees to start the new week.

