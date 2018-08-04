  • CBS4On Air

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Springs community is standing strong for one of its police officers.

csprings officer vigil 7vo transfer frame 315 Community Pulls Together For Injured Officer Cem Duzel

(credit: CBS)

Total strangers held lit candles and wrapped their arms around one another for Officer Cem Duzel. He was shot early Thursday morning in an ambush and is still in critical condition.

officer cem duzel cspd Community Pulls Together For Injured Officer Cem Duzel

Officer Cem Duzel (Colorado Springs Police Department)

El Paso County Deputy Scott Stone was among those in the crowd. Stone was shot and hurt in February during the same shooting which killed Deputy Micah Flick.

stone Community Pulls Together For Injured Officer Cem Duzel

Deputy Scott Stone as he’s released from the hospital. (credit: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office)

Stone believes this kind of support can be life-saving.

“I remember I was on the other side of that glass fighting for my life six months ago. He needs support from the community, from law enforcement, from everyone right now and he’s going to need continued support for probably years to come,” Stone said.

fri0457 splforkcncvigilvoandintetrunc frame 1108 Community Pulls Together For Injured Officer Cem Duzel

(credit: CBS)

The crowd took a moment to pray after Duzel showed movement on both sides of his body the other night.

A suspect was also shot and wounded but is expected to survive. That suspect was arrested and identified as Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi, 31.

fri0457 splforkcncvigilvoandintetrunc frame 605 Community Pulls Together For Injured Officer Cem Duzel

(credit: CBS)

If you are interested in making a donation to help Officer Duzel and his family during this difficult time, you can call 719-634-0058. You can also mail donations to the Colorado Springs at 516 N. Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.

