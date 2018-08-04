COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Springs community is standing strong for one of its police officers.

Total strangers held lit candles and wrapped their arms around one another for Officer Cem Duzel. He was shot early Thursday morning in an ambush and is still in critical condition.

El Paso County Deputy Scott Stone was among those in the crowd. Stone was shot and hurt in February during the same shooting which killed Deputy Micah Flick.

Stone believes this kind of support can be life-saving.

“I remember I was on the other side of that glass fighting for my life six months ago. He needs support from the community, from law enforcement, from everyone right now and he’s going to need continued support for probably years to come,” Stone said.

The crowd took a moment to pray after Duzel showed movement on both sides of his body the other night.

Hundreds of residents are showing their love and support for injured #CSPD Officer Cem Duzel at a prayer vigil tonight. pic.twitter.com/Rua7yKvMRu — City of Colorado Springs (@springsgov) August 4, 2018

A suspect was also shot and wounded but is expected to survive. That suspect was arrested and identified as Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi, 31.

If you are interested in making a donation to help Officer Duzel and his family during this difficult time, you can call 719-634-0058. You can also mail donations to the Colorado Springs at 516 N. Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.

