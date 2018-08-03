Filed Under:Bailey, Fred Wegener, Park County Sheriff's Office
PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Park County Sheriff Fred Wegener is stepping down after nearly 20 years on the job.

Wegener says he will leave his post in September, five months before the official end of his term.

He chose not to seek re-election last year.

With Wegener out of the running, voters chose Tom McGraw in the Republican primary.

Since there is no opposition on the Democratic side, McGraw is effectively the next sheriff of Park County.

The sheriff’s office said Wegener chose to step aside to let the new leadership take over early.

