COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Springs Police Department officer who was shot early Thursday morning remained in critical condition as of 8 a.m. Friday, however, there were some positive signs. Officer Cem Duzel “had some movement on both sides of his body overnight,” the police department said on Facebook.

His family and friends are by his side, officials said.

“His family is very grateful for the continued support from the community. Please continue to keep Cem in your thoughts and prayers,” officials wrote.

Duzel is a 5-year veteran of the Colorado Springs Police Department.

A suspect was also shot and wounded but is expected to survive. That suspect has been identified as Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi, 31.

The shootout took place at approximately 3 a.m. on the 2300 block of East Boulder Street near the intersection of Boulder Street and Bonfoy Avenue, a few blocks away from the U.S. Olympic Training Center.

Police Chief Peter Carey said officers were responding to “an armed individual who was firing shots.” The suspect was standing on the street when they arrived.

“When officers arrived on scene they encountered an armed suspect and there was an exchange of gunfire,” Carey said.

Anyone with information about Al Khammasi is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666 or Crimestoppers at 719-634-7867.