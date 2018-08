PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Multiple people were injured in a hot air balloon crash in Park County Friday morning. Officials said some of the injuries are thought to be life threatening.

Park County Undersheriff Dave Wohlers confirmed the balloon went down east of Hartzel, of High Chaparral Road, at about 10:30 a.m.

Nine people were on board.

At least three people were rushed to the hospital. At least one person was airlifted, Wohlers confirmed.

