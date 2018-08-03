MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY. (CBS) — A man who was nearly gored after being caught on video taunting a bison in Yellowstone National Park has been arrested. The National Parks Service said Glacier National Park rangers apprehended Raymond Reinke, 55, from Pendleton, Oregon at about 10:45 p.m. Thursday.

In a statement released by the NPS, Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Dan Wenk said, “We appreciate the collaboration of our fellow rangers in Glacier and Grand Teton national parks on this arrest. Harassing wildlife is illegal in any national park.”

Reinke had been traveling to multiple national parks over the last week, the NPS stated.

He was first arrested by law enforcement rangers on July 28 at Grand Teton National Park for a drunk and disorderly conduct incident. He spent the night in the Teton County Jail, and was then released on bond, officials said.

Reinke then traveled to Yellowstone National Park, where rangers stopped his vehicle for a traffic violation on July 31.

Officials said Reinke appeared to be intoxicated and was argumentative.

“He was cited as a passenger for failure to wear a seat belt,” NPS officials stated. “It is believed that after that traffic stop, Reinke encountered the bison.”

Yellowstone rangers received several wildlife harassment reports from concerned visitors and found Reinke later that evening, issuing a citation requiring a court appearance. The video of the event surfaced after that citation had been issued.

“On Thursday, August 2, Yellowstone rangers connected Reinke’s extensive history, and seeing the egregious nature of the wildlife violation, the Assistant U.S. Attorney requested his bond be revoked,” officials said.

A warrant was issued for Reinke’s arrest Thursday.

That night, Glacier National Park rangers responded to the Many Glacier Hotel because two guests were arguing and creating a disturbance in the hotel dining room. Rangers identified one of the individuals involved as Reinke.

Glacier rangers transported Reinke to Helena late last night, where they met Yellowstone rangers.

Yellowstone rangers transported Reinke to Mammoth Hot Springs and booked him into the Yellowstone Jail.