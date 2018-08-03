LYNCHBURG, VA. (CBS) — Lynchburg, Virginia, officials ordered evacuations Thursday in the area of Black Creek Trail over fears of the College Lake Dam will fail in the heavy flooding. Heavy rains have caused rising water, and crews are using caution, CBS Roanoke affiliate WDBJ reports.

Lynchburg, Virginia could be under 17 feet of water in seven minutes if the College Lake Dam fails https://t.co/F8XY2mZVGp pic.twitter.com/56wmbS0Ekk — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) August 3, 2018

According to the National Weather Service, the Lynchburg Water Resources Department reported that 4 to 6 inches of rain earlier Thursday evening caused the College Lake Dam to fill beyond its capacity. Twelve to 18 inches of water are flowing over Lakeside Drive into Blackwater Creek.

The nearest downstream city from the dam is Lynchburg. The National Weather Service said if complete failure of the dam occurs, “the water depth in Lynchburg could exceed 17 feet in seven minutes.”

County officials reported the dam’s “imminent failure” at around 9:30 p.m. They were still looking for signs of structural failure early Friday as water spilling over the dam, threatening about 124 houses in the city of 80,000.

WDBJ reported that nearly 124 evacuations were underway overnight in Lynchburg. Local fire and police were sending boats to rescue people to area shelters. A flash flood watch was in effect until 11 a.m.

Officials said people who were evacuated may not be able to return to their homes for at least 24 hours, according to the station.

Lynchburg, Virginia, is located in the Blue Ridge Mountains, about 50 miles from Roanoke.

There were also flash flood warnings issued for the Atlanta area, while the East Coast from northern Georgia to central Pennsylvania was under a flash flood watch.