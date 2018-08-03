Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A slow-moving weather system will cross Colorado today and it will bring an extensive shield of cloud cover.

We’ll also see some scattered showers and thunderstorms in both the high country and on the plains.

There could even be a few strong or severe storms later today near the Kansas state line.

For the most part locally heavy rain is the main threat as these showers and storms roll through. Unfortunately not everyone will get wet but I think most of the state will enjoy some cloud cover and cooler temperatures.

The one exception will be the southeast plains and western slope.

Looking ahead the rest of your weekend will feature typical early August weather will sunny starts and hot afternoon with just small chances to see a shower or storm.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

