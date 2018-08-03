LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– A Lakewood police officer seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on Thursday afternoon has been identified.

Officer Mark O’Donnell, a 12-year veteran of the force, remained hospitalized on Friday for serious injuries.

The crash happened at Vance Street and W. Colfax Avenue about 1 p.m. O’Donnell was involved in a crash with two other vehicles.

The driver of one of the vehicles was also rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

O’Donnell was on duty at the time of the crash. Because of that, the Jefferson County Accident Response Team (JCART) was called to the scene to investigate the accident