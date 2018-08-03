  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMTogether with Karen Leigh
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colfax Avenue, Lakewood Police, Local TV, Mark O'Donnell, Motorcycle Crash, Wadsworth Boulevard
(credit: Lakewood Police)

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– A Lakewood police officer seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on Thursday afternoon has been identified.

Officer Mark O’Donnell, a 12-year veteran of the force, remained hospitalized on Friday for serious injuries.

The crash happened at Vance Street and W. Colfax Avenue about 1 p.m. O’Donnell was involved in a crash with two other vehicles.

motorcycle copy Lakewood Police Officer Seriously Injured In Crash Identified

(credit: Lakewood Police)

The driver of one of the vehicles was also rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

O’Donnell was on duty at the time of the crash. Because of that, the Jefferson County Accident Response Team (JCART) was called to the scene to investigate the accident

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s