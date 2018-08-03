CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A man who’s running for governor of Wyoming amid accusations he lives in Colorado will remain in the race.

A judge in Cheyenne denied a request Friday to order Republican Taylor Haynes to withdraw.

Wyoming officials, including Secretary of State Ed Buchanan, also have asked Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell to declare Haynes ineligible to be governor.

The judge will continue to consider that request but has canceled a hearing set for Tuesday, two weeks before the Aug. 21 primary.

The ranch where Haynes lives straddles the Wyoming-Colorado line. State officials say Haynes lives on the Colorado side.

Haynes says he is satisfied with the ruling against what he calls a “politically motivated action.”

Buchanan says he still hopes the court can address the question about Haynes’ residency soon.

