COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) — One person is in the hospital and seven others are out of their homes after a fire at a senior living facility in Commerce City.

South Adams County Fire posted pictures when thick smoke was pouring from the building in the 6100 block of East 63rd Place.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the attic just before 9 p.m.

It took a handful of crews from different agencies to contain the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.