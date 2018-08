By Romi Bean

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Broncos signed wide receiver Bryce Bobo and designated Kenny Bell as waived/injured. Bobo is a rookie from the University of Colorado.

He started 28 games during his college career and totaled 150 catches for 1638 yards, along with ten touchdowns. Bobo will wear number 13.

Romi Bean is a sports anchor and reporter at CBS4. Connect with Romi on Twitter @Romi_Bean.