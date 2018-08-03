By Matt Kroschel

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Tense moments on a popular stretch of High Country Trail after twice in as many weeks people riding bicycles collide with mountain goats. Colorado Parks And Wildlife officer Elissa Slezak confirms two separate incidents on the path near Officers Gulch.

One report came in on July 25 and the other on Aug. 1.

Both involve cyclists hitting a goat as it was crossing the path.

CPW says there was no aggression or chasing by either goats or cyclists.

Goats are common in the area, Officer Slezak shared this video from last summer of goats crossing the path in the same spot that both incidents occurred.

