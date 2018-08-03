By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4)– After 15 years, hours of public meetings and two lawsuits, official broke ground on the massive Central 70 Project in Denver on Friday.

The 10-mile stretch of Interstate 70 between Brighton Boulevard and North Chambers Road is one of the most congested areas of the interstate.

It will be under construction for the next four years.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock was among local, state and federal officials attending the groundbreaking event.

“Today marks the beginning of a very noticeable, very tangible improvement to Colorado’s transportation network,” Hancock said.

Centeral 70 is the first major project to increase safety and capacity on the stretch of roadway since it was built nearly 60 years ago.

One new express lane in each direction will be added between Brighton Boulevard and Chambers Road.

Part of the interstate will actually run underground — and a four-acre park will be built over the interstate.

Despite the dismissal of two separate lawsuits opposing the project, many people who live in the area continue to fight the plan.

Members of a community group known as “Ditch the Ditch” showed up at the projects kickoff event Friday morning with signs reading that the project is not a done deal.

“We’re very concerned about the likeliness that this will be drawn out, that its significantly over budget and also social-environmental impact for something that doesn’t have a large impact on the community,” said protester Kyle Zepplein.

Other residents like Sandra Ruiz are turning their attention to a new issue, a request to allow construction run day and night.

“They’re not thinking about the communities they are just thinking to get this project finished,” Ruiz said.

Read Also: Work Could Continue Nonstop On Central 70 Project

In attempt to help the impacted residents, CDOT has provided improvements to reduce noise levels.

Additionally, 56 homes in the area had to be demolished.

CDOT collaborated with other organizations to come up with a $2 million grant to help with affordable housing in the affected areas.

CDOT says when the project is complete; it will dramatically improve traffic flow on I-70 through Denver.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has said any lane closures will only happen overnight to reduce the impact on commuters.

The decision on whether to allow around the clock construction is up to the Denver Department of Public Health and the Environment. The request will be discussed at their meeting on Sept. 6.

Karen Morfitt joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2013. She covers a variety of stories in and around the Denver metro area. Connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter @karenmorfitt or email her tips.