  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    01:07 AMComics Unleashed
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brighton Boulevard, Central 70 Project, Elyria-Swansea, I-70, Interstate 70

By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4)– After 15 years, hours of public meetings and two lawsuits, official broke ground on the massive Central 70 Project in Denver on Friday.

The 10-mile stretch of Interstate 70 between Brighton Boulevard and North Chambers Road is one of the most congested areas of the interstate.central 70 noise map frame 1034 Central 70 Project Moves Forward Despite Neighborhood Opposition

It will be under construction for the next four years.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock was among local, state and federal officials attending the groundbreaking event.

central 70 groundbreaking 10pkg frame 0 Central 70 Project Moves Forward Despite Neighborhood Opposition

(credit: CBS)

“Today marks the beginning of a very noticeable, very tangible improvement to Colorado’s transportation network,” Hancock said.

central 70 groundbreaking 10pkg frame 1509 Central 70 Project Moves Forward Despite Neighborhood Opposition

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock (credit: CBS)

Centeral 70 is the first major project to increase safety and capacity on the stretch of roadway since it was built nearly 60 years ago.

central 70 noise 6pkg frame 385 Central 70 Project Moves Forward Despite Neighborhood Opposition

(credit: CBS)

One new express lane in each direction will be added between Brighton Boulevard and Chambers Road.

central 70 groundbreaking 6pkg frame 647 Central 70 Project Moves Forward Despite Neighborhood Opposition

(credit: CBS)

Part of the interstate will actually run underground — and a four-acre park will be built over the interstate.

central 70 groundbreaking 10pkg frame 953 Central 70 Project Moves Forward Despite Neighborhood Opposition

(credit: CBS)

Despite the dismissal of two separate lawsuits opposing the project, many people who live in the area continue to fight the plan.

central 70 noise 6pkg frame 1389 Central 70 Project Moves Forward Despite Neighborhood Opposition

(credit: CBS)

Members of a community group known as “Ditch the Ditch” showed up at the projects kickoff event Friday morning with signs reading that the project is not a done deal.

central 70 groundbreaking 10pkg frame 1312 Central 70 Project Moves Forward Despite Neighborhood Opposition

(credit: CBS)

“We’re very concerned about the likeliness that this will be drawn out, that its significantly over budget and also social-environmental impact for something that doesn’t have a large impact on the community,” said protester Kyle Zepplein.

central 70 groundbreaking 10pkg frame 593 Central 70 Project Moves Forward Despite Neighborhood Opposition

CBS4’s Karen Morfitt interviews Sandra Ruiz (credit: CBS)

Other residents like Sandra Ruiz are turning their attention to a new issue, a request to allow construction run day and night.

central 70 groundbreaking 6pkg frame 1295 Central 70 Project Moves Forward Despite Neighborhood Opposition

(credit: CBS)

“They’re not thinking about the communities they are just thinking to get this project finished,” Ruiz said.

central 70 groundbreaking 10pkg frame 1773 Central 70 Project Moves Forward Despite Neighborhood Opposition

(credit: CBS)

Read Also: Work Could Continue Nonstop On Central 70 Project

In attempt to help the impacted residents, CDOT has provided improvements to reduce noise levels.

central 70 groundbreaking 10pkg frame 803 Central 70 Project Moves Forward Despite Neighborhood Opposition

(credit: CBS)

Additionally, 56 homes in the area had to be demolished.

CDOT collaborated with other organizations to come up with a $2 million grant to help with affordable housing in the affected areas.

central 70 noise 6pkg frame 1477 Central 70 Project Moves Forward Despite Neighborhood Opposition

(credit: CBS)

CDOT says when the project is complete; it will dramatically improve traffic flow on I-70 through Denver.

central 70 noise 6pkg frame 958 Central 70 Project Moves Forward Despite Neighborhood Opposition

(credit: CBS)

The Colorado Department of Transportation has said any lane closures will only happen overnight to reduce the impact on commuters.

central 70 groundbreaking 6pkg frame 2482 Central 70 Project Moves Forward Despite Neighborhood Opposition

(credit: CBS)

The decision on whether to allow around the clock construction is up to the Denver Department of Public Health and the Environment. The request will be discussed at their meeting on Sept. 6.

central 70 groundbreaking 6pkg frame 217 Central 70 Project Moves Forward Despite Neighborhood Opposition

(credit: CBS)

Karen Morfitt joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2013. She covers a variety of stories in and around the Denver metro area. Connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter @karenmorfitt or email her tips.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s