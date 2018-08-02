BREAKING NEWSPhotos released of suspect who is at large after Arapahoe County double shooting
By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – You’ve probably noticed or even smelled the wildfire smoke filling Colorado skies this week.

A large ridge of high pressure in the atmosphere is producing a west-northwest flow of wind that’s transporting smoke from as far away as California.

wildfire smoke cause Western Wildfires Causing Widespread Smoke, Haze Across Colorado

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued a health advisory for wildfire smoke that covers most of western Colorado, including Moffat, Routt, Jackson, Grand, Rio Blanco, Garfield, Eagle, Summit, Mesa, Delta, Pitkin, Gunnison, Lake, Chaffee, Park, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel, Dolores, San Juan, Hinsdale, Mineral, Montezuma, La Plata, and Archuleta Counties.

Locations and points of interest include, but are not limited to Craig, Steamboat Springs, Walden, Hot Sulphur Springs, Meeker, Rifle, Glenwood Springs, Eagle, Breckenridge, Grand Junction, Delta, Aspen, Gunnison, Leadville, Salida, Fairplay, Montrose, Ouray, Telluride, Dove Creek, Silverton, Lake City, Creede, Cortez, Durango, and Pagosa Springs.

ozonealert Western Wildfires Causing Widespread Smoke, Haze Across Colorado

The hazy conditions along the Front Range between Denver, Greeley, Boulder, Castle Rock, Fort Collins and Colorado Springs is a combination of smoke and ozone.

An Ozone Action Day alert remains in effect along the urban corridor.

Ozone is created as pollution near the ground ‘cooks’ in the intense daytime heat and transforms into a gas.

It can be harmful to those with compromised respiratory systems, including the young and the elderly.

ozonetips Western Wildfires Causing Widespread Smoke, Haze Across Colorado

(credit: CBS)

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

