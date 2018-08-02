THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– The decision to build a controversial water pipeline from the Poudre River to Thornton has been put on hold again. This time until December.

In City of Thornton wants to build a pipeline to deliver water from the Poudre River in Fort Collins to Thornton.

The issue has been postponed twice already over the past few months because so many people have objected to the plan at public meetings.

In May, Larimer County’s planning commission rejected the plan.

The Larimer County Commissioners won’t take a look at the application again until the end of the year.

Thornton owns 48 percent of the water rights of the Poudre River.