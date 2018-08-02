BREAKING NEWSLakewood Police Officer Seriously Injured In Motorcycle Crash
Filed Under:Fort Collins, Larimer County, Local TV, Poudre River, Thornton
(credit: CBS)

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– The decision to build a controversial water pipeline from the Poudre River to Thornton has been put on hold again. This time until December.

thornton water 6map transfer frame 1138 Thornton Pipeline Postponed Again Amid Opposition

In City of Thornton wants to build a pipeline to deliver water from the Poudre River in Fort Collins to Thornton.

thornton water project dt raw 01 concatenated 173843 frame 17508 Thornton Pipeline Postponed Again Amid Opposition

(credit: CBS)

The issue has been postponed twice already over the past few months because so many people have objected to the plan at public meetings.

In May, Larimer County’s planning commission rejected the plan.

thornton water project dt raw 01 concatenated 173843 frame 31340 Thornton Pipeline Postponed Again Amid Opposition

(credit: CBS)

The Larimer County Commissioners won’t take a look at the application again until the end of the year.

Thornton owns 48 percent of the water rights of the Poudre River.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s