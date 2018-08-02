BREAKING NEWSLakewood Police Officer Seriously Injured In Motorcycle Crash
(credit: Chris Davis)

BIG SKY, Montana (CBS4) — The happy couple at this wedding had to share the spotlight with one special guest who couldn’t seem to contain his enthusiasm.

Boone the yellow Labrador Retriever had his own celebration as Angie Blumberg and Jayce Conway said their vows.

dog photobombs wedding pic Ridiculously Happy Dog Steals Spotlight During Wedding

(credit: Chris Davis)

Photographer Chris Davis of Salt Lake City, Utah, captured the photo of Boone rolling in the grass by the couple’s feet, with his mouth wide open and his legs in the air.

The couple was married in Big Sky, Montana, on Saturday, June 28.

