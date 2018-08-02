RANGELY, Colo. (CBS4) – A wildfire burning in Rio Blanco County on Colorado’s Western Slope has grown to 5,600 acres. The Red Canyon Fire is burning in a remote, rugged area 31 miles south of Rangely.

Officials have closed several county roads in the area and say that some structures are threatened by the fire. They have a helicopter doing water drops on the fire.

So far no structures have burned. There is no containment on the fire so far.

