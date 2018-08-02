By Matt Kroschel

PALISADE, Colo. (CBS4)– Peach farmer Dennis Clark knows his ancestors found a slice of heaven when they moved to Palisade more than 100 years ago and started planting orchards.

Over the decades, the Clark family has has seen good years and bad. Droughts, early or late freezes and of course bugs all make peach farming a gamble.

This year it was a gamble that is paying off.

The Palisade peach is an icon not only in Colorado but across the country with millions of the peaches making their way into homes.

This year the crop is one of the best thanks to Mother Nature finally cooperating. Temperatures have been perfect for big juicy fruit.

“She was kind to us this year we just have a beautiful crop in the valley,” Clark told CBS4.

The technology hasn’t changed much, neither has the dedication and pride in what they do here and what it means to the local economy.

The ripe peaches are for sale on grocery store shelves across the state and the Midwest, all grown in the same orchards the Clark family has taken care of since the late 1800s.

