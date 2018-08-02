BREAKING NEWS5-year-veteran of Colorado Springs Police force critically hurt in shootout
By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – For the first time in well over a week, high temperatures in the 90s return to Denver and the Front Range on Thursday. There will also be haze in the air largely from smoke originating from the Silver Creek and Suglarloaf fires in the high country.

In terms of rain chances, the chance is quite small on Thursday. A few isolated thunderstorms should develop in the mountains after 2 p.m. And a few could sneak east to the metro area after 4 p.m. The chance for this happening is 10% or less.

Better storm chances arrive on Friday as an upper level storm system moves over Colorado. The system should trigger numerous showers and thunderstorms in the mountains and some storms should reach the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas mainly between 1p.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday. Temperatures will also be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 80s.

The weekend will be mainly dry and hot with highs in the lower 90s. That’s a bit above normal for early August.

5day Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: 90s Under Hazy Sunshine

drought monitor Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: 90s Under Hazy Sunshine

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

