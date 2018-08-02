LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– A Lakewood police officer was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at Wadsworth Boulevard and Colfax Avenue about 1 p.m. The officer was involved in a crash with two other vehicles.

The officer was rushed to St. Anthony’s Hospital with serious injuries.

Our motor officer was transported with serious injuries. Your prayers are appreciated. — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) August 2, 2018

It is unclear whether the officer was on duty at the time of the crash.

One other driver was hurt in the crash.

Witnesses tell CBS4 that a driver turned into the Walmart parking lot just before the crash.

Colfax expected to remain shut down while the JCART (Jefferson county accident response team) completes their investigation. pic.twitter.com/uGzlIOyANw — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) August 2, 2018

The intersection is closed and likely won’t reopen until the evening commute on Thursday.