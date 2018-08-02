BREAKING NEWSLakewood Police Officer Seriously Injured In Motorcycle Crash
(credit: Lakewood Police)

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– A Lakewood police officer was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at Wadsworth Boulevard and Colfax Avenue about 1 p.m. The officer was involved in a crash with two other vehicles.





The officer was rushed to St. Anthony’s Hospital with serious injuries.

It is unclear whether the officer was on duty at the time of the crash.





One other driver was hurt in the crash.

Witnesses tell CBS4 that a driver turned into the Walmart parking lot just before the crash.

The intersection is closed and likely won’t reopen until the evening commute on Thursday.

