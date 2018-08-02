BREAKING NEWSLakewood Police Officer Seriously Injured In Motorcycle Crash
Filed Under:120th Avenue, Kohl's, Local TV, Officer-Involved Shooting, Sheridan Boulevard, Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Westminster are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Thursday afternoon that left one suspect dead outside a popular shopping center.

The shooting happened near 120th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard in the Kohl’s parking lot. Police say that the shoplifting suspect threatened loss prevention personnel with a knife.

(credit: CBS)

One adult male ran away and another male suspect drove away. Officers located the suspect in the car and made multiple attempts to disable the car. The suspect struck the officer with the vehicle after the officer exited his patrol car.

Copter4 flew over the shooting scene near the Kohl’s in Westminster (credit: CBS)

Copter4 flew over the scene where the suspect vehicle was in a ravine near a frontage road by 120th Avenue. That frontage road remains closed between Chase Street and Sheridan Boulevard.

(credit: CBS)

The officer fired his gun, shooting the suspect. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

(credit: CBS)

The second suspect was arrested.

Neither suspect has been identified.

The Kohl’s store and surrounding businesses remain open.

