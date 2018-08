ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – More trains will be running along the new G Line route. At least six trains are joining the fleet for more test runs.

The G Line runs through Arvada, Wheat Ridge and parts of Adams County. There is still no word on when the line will open.

When it does, trains will run every 15 minutes from 4 a.m. until just past midnight.

The station for Old Town Arvada has a fence around it with signs saying the station will open soon.