RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Despite some recent growth, mandatory evacuation notices have been lifted in Rio Blanco County where the Cabin Lake Fire is burning east of Meeker.

Owners of cabins around Seven Lakes Lodge were told earlier this week they are allowed to return home. The Seven Lakes Lodge and nearby residences are now on pre-evacuation status.

The burn area covers 958 acres near the town of Buford and there is partial containment, although fire officials don’t have an exact percentage. It burned to the base of Burro Mountain.

