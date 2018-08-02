COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Residents in Colorado Springs are praying for the officer who was seriously injured in a shooting early Thursday morning. Officer Cem Duzel underwent surgery following the officer-involved shooting and his condition was described as critical.

Tikyra Angelique made up a sign showing her support and brought it to police headquarters. It reads “PLEASE PRAY FOR COP in SURGERY THANKS” and has three hearts drawn in marker on it.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department echoed those sentiments, tweeting “We pray for Officer Cem Duzel. We pray for his family. We pray for the #CSPD family. We pray for our community.”

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers wrote in a tweet: “The men and women of CSPD face danger every day in pursuit of safety for our city. This morning one of our officers was shot and is in critical condition. We stand with CSPD and his family in prayer today as we await word from the hospital.”

“This has been an extremely difficult year with law enforcement officers being hurt or killed, in particular in our region. Please keep Officer Duzel, his family and the Colorado Springs Police Department in your thoughts and prayers,” Colorado Springs Police Chief Peter Carey said.

Duzel is a 5-year veteran of the department. A suspect was also shot and wounded in the incident but is expected to survive.

Police are asking people to avoid the area around Boulder Street, Union Boulevard and Platte Avenue while an investigation into the shooting takes place.