By Zack Kelberman

(247 SPORTS) – Somehow, De’Angelo Henderson is the forgotten man in the backfield, falling behind presumed starter Devontae Booker, rookie Royce Freeman and impressive undrafted free agent Phillip Lindsay. Even seventh-round rookie David Williams has received more media attention at Dove Valley.

That is, until Wednesday, when offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave made it a point to praise the man known as “Hop.”

“It’s a terrific group,” Musgrave told reporters following the fifth day of training camp. “The guy who looked really good, I think initially, is [RB] De’Angelo [Henderson]. His nickname is ‘Hop.’ He’s come back a little bit lighter than in the spring. He’s gone five or six weeks and I feel like he’s really done a nice job. He was doing a good job in the spring too. It’s a very deep group.”

The Broncos’ sixth-round draft pick last year, Henderson was a non-factor during his rookie campaign, appearing in just five games and tallying seven carries. His momentum entering this season was disrupted by a May car accident which left him bumped and bruised — after-effects that lingered for several weeks.

He, however, reported to training camp fully healthy and ready to push for the vacant starting job.

“De’Angelo [Henderson] has come back in great shape and he’s back to being explosive again. All five guys are being productive,” head coach Vance Joseph said Tuesday.

Henderson, like his counter-parts, has taken his share of first-string touches since camp opened. The Broncos are employing (or giving the appearance of) a five-headed committee, though it’s Booker, Freeman and Lindsay who many assume are the clubhouse leaders for RB1 duties.

“I don’t see it that way, I really don’t,” Joseph said Sunday. “If you watch our practice, all five guys are getting No. 1 reps. We’re competing. Again, in this league, it’s only two groups. It’s guys who are name-proven starters who want to remain starters, and it’s guys who are backups who are trying to be starters. Everyone is competing, so we don’t have a set roster right now of who is going to be our starters. Everyone is competing and that’s the way it should be.”

Title aside, Henderson is assured of a roster spot and will have a significant role in Musgrave’s ground-and-pound offense. What that role is exactly is yet to be determined. Booker, based on seniority and pass-blocking proficiency, is likely to begin the regular season atop the depth chart, with Freeman mixing in on early downs. Henderson and perhaps Lindsay, provided he makes the 53, will vacuum the remaining snaps.

“They’re looking good, especially in pass pro,” Joseph said Wednesday. “I watched No. 2 (Phillip Lindsay) pick up a big-time stunt today. [No.] 37 (Royce Freeman), 36 (David Williams), 23 (Devontae Booker) and 33 (De’Angelo Henderson), they’re all doing a good job right now. It’s a heavy competition and it’s going to be fun to see how it finishes.”