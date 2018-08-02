  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Angel Darby, Anthony Darby, Arapaho County, Arapaho County Sheriff, Double Shooting, Local TV
(credit: Arapahoe County)

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A suspect named Anthony “Angel” Darby was found deceased on Thursday evening. Darby was wanted after a shooting at a residence in unincorporated Arapahoe County Thursday morning that left one man dead and a woman hurt.

anthony angel darby Suspect In Double Shooting, Anthony Darby, Found Deceased

Anthony “Angel” Darby (credit: Arapahoe County)

According to a tweet by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, Darby’s vehicle was located in an apartment complex near Yosemite and I-225 in Denver about 4:30 p.m.

img 0136 copy Suspect In Double Shooting, Anthony Darby, Found Deceased

Anthony Darby’s vehicle was located on Thursday afternoon (credit: CBS)

As a tactical team was preparing to approach the vehicle, Darby appeared and ran away to a nearby apartment.

anthony e2809cangele2809d darby 1 Suspect In Double Shooting, Anthony Darby, Found Deceased

(credit: Arapahoe County)

The apartment was surrounded and when officers entered the apartment about 6 p.m. the suspect was found deceased inside with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No one else was inside the apartment at the time.

Investigators told CBS4 that the shooting early Thursday morning was a domestic disturbance and that Darby had a relationship the people he shot.

double shooting arapahoe county1 Suspect In Double Shooting, Anthony Darby, Found Deceased

(credit: CBS)

The initial shooting happened at 8:30 a.m. at 1100 South Clinton Street. That’s not far from the Aurora city line.

Police said the vehicle Darby was driving was red Hyundai Elantra 4-door sedan with the Colorado license plate 885-YXH, which was located outside the apartment on Thursday evening.

shooting suspect car 2 Suspect In Double Shooting, Anthony Darby, Found Deceased

(credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office)

shooting suspect car Suspect In Double Shooting, Anthony Darby, Found Deceased

(credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office)

The woman was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound. The man apparently died at the scene.

clinton shooting 5vomap frame 945 Suspect In Double Shooting, Anthony Darby, Found Deceased

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s