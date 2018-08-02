ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A suspect named Anthony “Angel” Darby was found deceased on Thursday evening. Darby was wanted after a shooting at a residence in unincorporated Arapahoe County Thursday morning that left one man dead and a woman hurt.

The suspect in the S. Clinton Street homicide has been found deceased. Please see the full media release at https://t.co/VKsX9q7hDc pic.twitter.com/si638fdRGA — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) August 3, 2018

According to a tweet by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, Darby’s vehicle was located in an apartment complex near Yosemite and I-225 in Denver about 4:30 p.m.

As a tactical team was preparing to approach the vehicle, Darby appeared and ran away to a nearby apartment.

The apartment was surrounded and when officers entered the apartment about 6 p.m. the suspect was found deceased inside with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No one else was inside the apartment at the time.

Investigators told CBS4 that the shooting early Thursday morning was a domestic disturbance and that Darby had a relationship the people he shot.

The initial shooting happened at 8:30 a.m. at 1100 South Clinton Street. That’s not far from the Aurora city line.

Police said the vehicle Darby was driving was red Hyundai Elantra 4-door sedan with the Colorado license plate 885-YXH, which was located outside the apartment on Thursday evening.

The woman was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound. The man apparently died at the scene.