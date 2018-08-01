Filed Under:Aurora, Aurora Police, Brad Appel, Local TV, Wish For Wheels
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A stolen Wish for Wheels truck has been found after being stolen in Aurora sometime between Sunday and Monday.

The truck was found with the help of a man who heard CBS4’s story on Monday. He was driving through this neighborhood and saw the truck.

It now sits as evidence in an impound lot. Some of the bikes meant for deserving children inside the truck are now gone.

“Sadly, we are missing our two tents, bikes, big wheels, etc. and there is damage to the truck, wrap on outside, etc.,” Brad Appel, the nonprofits founder, stated in a social media post.

The nonprofit is now trying to recoup, but says it will recover thanks to community support.

LINK: Donate To Wish For Wheels

