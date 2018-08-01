  • CBS4On Air

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Tuesday was dry statewide. Wednesday will be a little different with scattered afternoon thunderstorms in the mountains, And after 3 p.m. a few of them could move east into the metro area.

If you happen to experience a thunderstorm plan on more wind than rain as moisture will remain limited across Colorado. Wind gusts could exceed 35 mph with any thunderstorms in your area.

In terms of temperatures, highs on Wednesday will be very similar to Tuesday with mid and upper 80s. That’s slightly below normal for the first day in August.

Denver and the Front Range will reach the 90s on Thursday for the first time in well over a week. We’ll then stay in the 90s for at least 7 to 10 days. So get ready for another heat wave!

5day Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Isolated Thunderstorms Return

drought monitor Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Isolated Thunderstorms Return

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

