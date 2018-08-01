By Matt Kroschel

FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – When thousands of people descend upon the small mountain town of Frisco every weekend, cell service problems plague the community.

The problems have led to frustrations for business owners, visitors and residents who rely on the cell coverage for processing credit card purchases, and more importantly contacting 911.

Frisco town leaders tell CBS4 the cell coverage issue has only gotten worse since April, especially for Verizon customers.

At the Frisco Welcome Center on Main Street, workers tell us cell service questions and complaints are one of the most talked about thing they hear from visitors.

Verizon spokeswoman Meagan Dorsch says they are aware of the issues.

In a statement sent to CBS4, Verizon says their team has done and extensive review of the network and have “found no issues.”

“This is a matter of capacity (how many people can be on the network at one time) and coverage (the geography covered by existing cell sites),” Dorsch explained.

“Although we currently do not have a cell site in downtown Frisco (which can put a strain on both coverage and capacity), we are working on a solution that would help enhance both capacity and coverage in and around the downtown area.”

Verizon does not have a timeline as to when things may improve.

In the meantime, Verizon encourages any customers who might be experiencing issues on the network to work directly with the customer care team 1-800-922-0204.

AT&T and Sprint customers report similar issues, therefore switching carriers isn’t a viable option at this time for locals.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.