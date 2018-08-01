  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMCriminal Minds
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Children's Hospital Colorado, Local TV, Morgan Adams Foundation, Motorized Madness, Romi Bean
(credit: CBS)

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Young cancer patients at Children’s Hospital Colorado enjoyed a break from treatment to be race car driver on Wednesday.

childrens speedway racers 10vo transfer frame 471 Kids & Media Personalities Team Up In Racing Challenge

(credit: CBS)

The annual Motorized Madness Media Challenge pairs the patients with media personalities like CBS4’s Romi Bean.

childrens speedway racers 10vo transfer frame 100 Kids & Media Personalities Team Up In Racing Challenge

(credit: CBS)

Romi and her partner Maddie sped their #12 car around the track — and sometimes into the crowd.

romi and maddi Kids & Media Personalities Team Up In Racing Challenge

Romi Bean and her racing partner Maddie (credit: CBS)

The event raises money for cancer research and lets the kids just be kids for a while.

“Basically we just bring out all of our friends, some kids, some patients from Children’s, some sponsors and have a lot of racing some remote control cars,” said Meg Periman, spokeswoman with Morgan Adams Foundation.

childrens speedway racers 10vo transfer frame 375 Kids & Media Personalities Team Up In Racing Challenge

(credit: CBS)

The event is hosted by the Morgan Adams Foundation, a nonprofit started by two parents who lost their daughter to cancer 20 years ago.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s