AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Young cancer patients at Children’s Hospital Colorado enjoyed a break from treatment to be race car driver on Wednesday.

The annual Motorized Madness Media Challenge pairs the patients with media personalities like CBS4’s Romi Bean.

Romi and her partner Maddie sped their #12 car around the track — and sometimes into the crowd.

The event raises money for cancer research and lets the kids just be kids for a while.

“Basically we just bring out all of our friends, some kids, some patients from Children’s, some sponsors and have a lot of racing some remote control cars,” said Meg Periman, spokeswoman with Morgan Adams Foundation.

The event is hosted by the Morgan Adams Foundation, a nonprofit started by two parents who lost their daughter to cancer 20 years ago.