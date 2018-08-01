Filed Under:Colorado Day, History Colorado, John Hickenlooper, Local TV
DENVER (CBS4) – The wonderful Centennial State turned 142 years old on Wednesday. Colorado was established as a state on Aug. 1, 1876 when President Ulysses S. Grant gave Colorado its “Centennial State” name.

Families & Governor Celebrate Colorado Day Complete With Cake

Coloradans joined Gov. John Hickenlooper for a part at History Colorado.

Families & Governor Celebrate Colorado Day Complete With Cake

Gov. John Hickenlooper

“Happy birthday, Colorado. Happy birthday, Colorado. Happy birthday, Centennial State… Happy birthday to you,” a small men’s choir sang.

Families & Governor Celebrate Colorado Day Complete With Cake

The celebration this year included speeches, performances and lots of cake.

Families & Governor Celebrate Colorado Day Complete With Cake

A CBS4 crew took to the streets this week to hear from the people about what makes Colorado so great.

Every year, the state’s museums and parks offer free admission to honor the holiday.

