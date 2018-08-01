Filed Under:Colorado Parks And Wildlife, Durango, Living With Bears, Local TV
File photo of a black bear. (photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images))

DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – A man in Durango was given a $1,000 fine for feeding bears in his backyard.

The Durango Herald reports this is the third time in eight years the man has been caught leaving food for bears.

It is illegal to knowingly feed bears in the state of Colorado, and fines escalate with each violation.

“Not only is feeding wildlife illegal, but it is harmful to the animals and may result in attracting predators or conflicts resulting in animals being euthanized,” said Colorado Parks & Wildlife in a tweet.

The man already paid a $100 and a $500 fine.

LINK: Colorado Parks & Wildlife Bear Aware Section

