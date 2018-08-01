  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Motor Vehicle Department, Division of Motor Vehicles, DMV Update, Driver's License, Local TV

By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4) – If you need to go to the Division of Motor Vehicles, you’re going to have to wait a few days. Offices in Colorado will be closed statewide this week for computer software upgrades.

Beginning Wednesday, all county motor vehicle services will not be available. That includes vehicle registration, renewal, titling and ownership transfer. County DMV offices will be closed until Sunday.

dmv DMV, Drivers License Offices Closed Across Colorado

(credit: CBS)

In addition, state driver’s license offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

The Colorado DMV is undergoing a major computer software upgrade, that they hope will improve customer service and reduce wait times. The current technology is more than 30 years old.

dmv hickenlooper DMV, Drivers License Offices Closed Across Colorado

(credit: CBS)

Many people showed up to offices around town on Wednesday, only to be told they were closed.

“We’ll work with them but I was definitely depending on them being open,” Troy Holt said, who showed up to take care of a renewal. “It does take a long time every year, so anything to improve the DMV is better.”

dmv division of motor vehicles department generic 1 DMV, Drivers License Offices Closed Across Colorado

(credit: CBS)

Title and registration services are closed Aug. 1-5. State driver licenses are closed Aug. 2-3, in office and online.

Upgrades included in the technology are:

• Improved vehicle registration renewal
• Out-of-state emissions extension
• Emissions waiver application
• Generate prior receipts
• Duplicate registration receipt request
• 2 percent rental upload spreadsheet fee estimator
• Document uploading
• Personalized plate request
• Change of address
• New registration

These services will be available Aug. 6 at mydmv.colorado.gov.

Makenzie O’Keefe joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2017. Read her bio, connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter at @makenziepokeefe or email her your story ideas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s