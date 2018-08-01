By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4) – If you need to go to the Division of Motor Vehicles, you’re going to have to wait a few days. Offices in Colorado will be closed statewide this week for computer software upgrades.

Beginning Wednesday, all county motor vehicle services will not be available. That includes vehicle registration, renewal, titling and ownership transfer. County DMV offices will be closed until Sunday.

In addition, state driver’s license offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

The Colorado DMV is undergoing a major computer software upgrade, that they hope will improve customer service and reduce wait times. The current technology is more than 30 years old.

Many people showed up to offices around town on Wednesday, only to be told they were closed.

“We’ll work with them but I was definitely depending on them being open,” Troy Holt said, who showed up to take care of a renewal. “It does take a long time every year, so anything to improve the DMV is better.”

Title and registration services are closed Aug. 1-5. State driver licenses are closed Aug. 2-3, in office and online.

Upgrades included in the technology are:

• Improved vehicle registration renewal

• Out-of-state emissions extension

• Emissions waiver application

• Generate prior receipts

• Duplicate registration receipt request

• 2 percent rental upload spreadsheet fee estimator

• Document uploading

• Personalized plate request

• Change of address

• New registration

These services will be available Aug. 6 at mydmv.colorado.gov.

