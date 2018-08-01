ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (CBS Local) – A Florida mother is warning parents about a frozen treat that she claims sent her young son to the hospital.

It’s called Dragon’s Breath. The trendy dessert infuses treats like cereal with liquid nitrogen, causing the eater to blow smoke when the food enters their mouth.

Racheal McKenny of St. Augustine says her son, Johnny, tried Dragon’s Breath while the family was at a Jacksonville mall on July 24. McKenny claims the liquid nitrogen caused the boy to have a severe asthma attack after leaving the mall.

“We knew he couldn’t breathe, and we knew that we couldn’t get him to the hospital in time,” McKenny wrote in a Facebook post that has been shared over 90,000 times. The mother added that they rushed her son to a nearby fire station where he was given emergency treatment until an ambulance could arrive.

“Even if you don’t have asthma it can be very, very inflammatory or irritating to the airway and your esophagus and your stomach, all of that,” Dr. Sunil Joshi of Family Allergy Asthma Consultants in Jacksonville told WJAX.

Liquid nitrogen can also severely burn human skin and was reportedly responsible for burning a 14-year-old girl at a Florida fair last October.

A manager for the kiosk selling the treats in Jacksonville told reporters that an asthma warning has been placed at their stand. He added that no other customers have been injured while eating the frozen snacks.