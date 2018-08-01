DENVER (CBS4) – Three Denver County sheriff’s deputies are recovering after they were hurt trying to control an inmate.

The altercation happened at the downtown detention center on Tuesday afternoon when the deputies went into a cell to try an stop an inmate who was harming himself.

Officials say the suspect, Shyheem Temple, started fighting the deputies. Two of them sustained head injuries, and the third had a wrist injury.

“My commitment as Sheriff is to continue we look at all these incidents and learn from them. Is there additional training we need to provide? Is there additional tools we want to provide? I’m committed to making sure we provide the safest place possible,” said Patrick Firman, the Denver County Sheriff.

Temple was being held on $100 bond for shoplifting. He now also faces charges for assaulting peace officers.

The Denver County Sheriff’s Department provided these details regarding the number of assaults on deputies, the number of bookings in 2018 and the number of sworn vacancies.