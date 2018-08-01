  • CBS4On Air

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – A crafting club is coming together for Colorado’s youngest residents. The Yarn and Needle Arts group at the Standley Lake Library provided handmade baby clothing and blankets to a nonprofit called Warm Hearts, Warm Babies.

needle art Colorado Crafters Come Together For Newborn Babies

(credit CBS)

“We do a charitable project each year, and this year, we’re doing Warm Hearts, Warm Babies,” said Naila Achter, the founder of the Yarn and Needle Arts Group.

knitting for babies 5 Colorado Crafters Come Together For Newborn Babies

(credit CBS)

At just 3-weeks old Kahlan has everything a girl could want. She and her mom just got a free layette, a bag full of baby items. This layette includes a handmade bag, several blankets, onesies, bibs, outfits, hats, booties, diapers, and a stuffed toy.

knitting for babies 2 Colorado Crafters Come Together For Newborn Babies

(credit CBS)

“Handmade stuff is always the stuff you keep, and set aside in a keepsake box,” said Erin, Kahlan’s mom.

The extraordinary gift came from Jefferson County Public Health, through their in-home nurse visitation programs.

knitting for babies 3 Colorado Crafters Come Together For Newborn Babies

(credit CBS)

“We’re doing a lot of public health education in regards to how to have healthy pregnancies,” said Kris Porter, a nurse with the Jefferson County program.

Nurses at the Public Health department have given out hundreds of the bags over its ten-year partnership with Warm Hearts, Warm Babies.

LINK: Warm Hearts, Warm Babies

“Sometimes moms don’t have all the things they need for baby when they go home, so we bring them a layette,” Porter told CBS4.

knitting for babies Colorado Crafters Come Together For Newborn Babies

(credit CBS)

Warm Hearts, Warm Babies puts together the bags with the items that are donated to them, and that they can buy. The layettes are donated to hospitals, crisis pregnancy centers, and shelters, and they rely entirely on volunteers to do it.

needle art 2 Colorado Crafters Come Together For Newborn Babies

(credit CBS)

“We want to give back to the community,” Achter added.

The members of her Yarn and Needle Arts group will never know Kahlan, but they’ve made sure her tiny feet have a good first step in the world.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

