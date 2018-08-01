By Shawn Chitnis

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The University of Colorado Athletics Department revealed the six winning designs of an art contest in partnership with Children’s Hospital Colorado this week. The designs will appear on home game football tickets.

“I feel kind of happy because a lot of people tried,” said Mariah Watts-Brooks, 9, one of the winning designers. “Now I know that my drawing’s good enough to win.”

Watts-Brooks will start 5th grade later this year, but her mother says the passion she shows for drawing started much earlier. The family first noticed her spending time on her own to copy and recreate images she would see on TV or on the computer in 1st grade.

“She would just look at something and draw it, and it was spectacular,” Lakesha Brooks, her mother, told CBS4. “I’m seeing how easy it is, and I’m like that’s awesome, because I can’t draw.”

While Watts-Brooks had won other competitions at a young age, this one was special. It helped her to appreciate her talent and get her through a tough time at the hospital.

CU Athletics decided to partner with the hospital to help create an opportunity for their fans and the community to connect with the Buffs football program. Season tickets were mailed out last month with the winning designs, many depicting the mascot “Ralphie” or the Colorado Buffaloes, out of 25 drawings.

“We are so appreciative of the opportunity for our patients to engage with CU Athletics in this way,” Christy Dobson said in a statement, director of corporate and community relations at the hospital. “The kids had a wonderful time creating their designs and the winners are so proud to have their art in front of thousands of CU fans.”

All of the children who competed in the contest were patients at the hospital. Watts-Brooks was sick at the time, and her mother worried about how she was handling her stay at Children’s.

“She was scared. She was nervous. She didn’t really know how to be,” said Brooks.

But not only did this competition distract her daughter, as drawing often does, it helped her to get over the treatment at the hospital.

“I just get zoned out when I’m drawing. I can’t really pay attention to other people,” Watts-Brooks told CBS4. “My drawing’s good so I’m going to keep drawing.”

Her mother is grateful for the impact this contest had on her daughter and the outlook ahead for her passion possibly becoming her profession.

“It took my girl out of a dark spot and to the light,” said Brooks. “I’m just happy that she’s doing something that she loves.”

Watts-Brooks has already thought about pursuing art as a career. She looks forward to working with teachers in school to improve her skills. But she already knows the direction she wants to take in this field and how others can succeed like her.

“I prefer pencil because it’s easier to use and more structure,” she said. “A tip that I would give them to zone out and pretend like no one is there.”

The winners will also be celebrated at the home game that highlights their design this fall at Folsom Field.

